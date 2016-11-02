FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Broadcom Limited to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc for $5.9 billion
November 2, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Broadcom Limited to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc for $5.9 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd

* Broadcom Limited to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc for $5.9 billion

* Deal is an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.5 billion, plus $0.4 billion of net debt

* Broadcom ltd says deal for $12.75 per share

* Broadcom ltd says deal immediately accretive to Broadcom's non-GAAP EPS

* Broadcom expects to fund transaction with new debt financing and cash available on its balance sheet

* Broadcom ltd says $900 million of pro-forma non-GAAP EBITDA expected to be added in fy2018 from deal

* Board of directors of Brocade and executive committee of board of directors of Broadcom have unanimously approved transaction

* Broadcom ltd says Broadcom plans to divest Brocade's IP networking business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

