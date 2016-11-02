FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clean Harbors reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.18
November 2, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clean Harbors reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Clean Harbors Inc

* Clean harbors announces third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $729.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $735.9 million

* Says revises 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range

* Looking ahead, expect challenges we faced this year from industrial slowdown and lack of a recovery in energy will remain in Q4

* Says now expects to deliver adjusted ebitda in 2016 in range of $400 million to $410 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

