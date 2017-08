Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd

* Kamada announces plan for phase 2/3 clinical trial with Alpha-1 antitrypsin iv for treatment of graft-versus-host disease

* Kamada Ltd says study results are expected to be available in 2020

* Says study results for Alpha-1 antitrypsin expected to be available in 2020