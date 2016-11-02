FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Pacira Pharmaceuticals Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Pacira Pharmaceuticals Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sees FY 2016 exparel net product sales of $263 million to $268 million

* Pacira pharmaceuticals inc- company expects to complete two nerve block trials in q1 of 2017

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP research and development (research and development) expense of $40 million to $50 million

* Pacira pharmaceuticals, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.59

* Q3 revenue $68.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $67.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.