Nov 2 (Reuters) - Livanova Plc:

* Livanova reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 sales $295 million

* Sees fy2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.95 to $3.05

* Q3 earnings per share $0.78

* Livanova Plc - expects 2016 revenue growth on a constant-currency basis to be in 1 to 2 percent range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: