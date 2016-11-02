FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Attunity Ltd Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Attunity Ltd Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Attunity Ltd

* Attunity ltd says updates financial guidance for full year 2016

* Attunity ltd - expects non-GAAP operating margin loss to range between 0% and 4% for full year 2016

* Attunity ltd- guidance for full year 2016 revenues between $52.5 million and $55 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $57.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Attunity reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.24

* Q3 revenue $13 million versus I/B/E/S view $14.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
