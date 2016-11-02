FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-MicroVision posts Q3 loss of $0.08/share
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-MicroVision posts Q3 loss of $0.08/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - MicroVision Inc:

* MicroVision announces third quarter results and lays out growth strategy for 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $4.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $3.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to reach upper half of its guidance for full year 2016 with revenue estimated between $14.5 million and $15 million

* Does not currently have commitments that would generate additional product revenue in Q1 of 2017

* As of September 30, 2016, backlog was $2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

