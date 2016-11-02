FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals Q3 loss per share $0.26
November 2, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals Q3 loss per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc says company appoints Scott M. Storer as SVP and CFO

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc says initiates phase 1 trial for m834, biosimilar orencia

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc says Momenta reiterated its non-gaap operating expense guidance of approximately $40 - $45 million for Q4 of 2016

* Momenta Pharm -under collaboration with Baxalta, co expects to recognize collaborative revenues of about $3.7 million per quarter for next 3 quarters

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.26

* Q3 revenue $29.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

