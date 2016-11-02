BRIEF-American Superconductor reports Q2 loss per share $0.53
* AMSC reports second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results and provides business outlook
Nov 2 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp
* Great lakes dredge & dock corp - qtrly earnings per share $ 0.08
* Great lakes reports third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $198.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AMSC reports second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results and provides business outlook
* Clean Harbors - on nov 1, co and one of its canadian units entered into a fifth amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
Nov 2 The New York Times Co reported a 95.7 fall in quarterly profit, hit by restructuring charges related to headcount reductions.