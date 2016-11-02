Nov 2 Tower International Inc

* Tower international inc - agreements have been reached to sell company's remaining businesses in china

* Tower international inc - cash proceeds after taxes are expected to be about $25 million from deal

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $466.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tower international reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $457 million

* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $3.30

* Sees fy revenue $1.915 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 excluding items