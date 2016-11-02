FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tecogen to acquire American DG Energy
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tecogen to acquire American DG Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tecogen Inc

* Tecogen to acquire American DG Energy

* Each share of american dg common stock will be exchanged for 0.092 shares of tecogen common stock

* Combined company will retain tecogen inc. Name and be led by co-chief executive officers john hatsopoulos and benjamin locke

* Tecogen - combined companies expect to benefit from about $1 million of general and administrative cash savings as duplicative functions are eliminated

* Tecogen - co's shareholders expected to own about 81% and american dg shareholders expected to beneficially own about 19% of combined company

* Stock-For-Stock transaction is intended to be structured such that it is tax-free to shareholders

* "there are no lock-up agreements, no-shop covenants or termination fees contained in merger agreement"

* Tecogen to acquire american dg energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.