BRIEF-American Superconductor reports Q2 loss per share $0.53
* AMSC reports second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results and provides business outlook
Nov 2 Tecogen Inc
* Tecogen to acquire American DG Energy
* Each share of american dg common stock will be exchanged for 0.092 shares of tecogen common stock
* Combined company will retain tecogen inc. Name and be led by co-chief executive officers john hatsopoulos and benjamin locke
* Tecogen - combined companies expect to benefit from about $1 million of general and administrative cash savings as duplicative functions are eliminated
* Tecogen - co's shareholders expected to own about 81% and american dg shareholders expected to beneficially own about 19% of combined company
* Stock-For-Stock transaction is intended to be structured such that it is tax-free to shareholders
* "there are no lock-up agreements, no-shop covenants or termination fees contained in merger agreement"
* Tecogen to acquire american dg energy
* Clean Harbors - on nov 1, co and one of its canadian units entered into a fifth amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
Nov 2 The New York Times Co reported a 95.7 fall in quarterly profit, hit by restructuring charges related to headcount reductions.