BRIEF-American Superconductor reports Q2 loss per share $0.53
* AMSC reports second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results and provides business outlook
Nov 2 Scorpio Gold Corp
* Peter J Hawley has stepped down from position of ceo of company effective November 1
* Brian lock, will act as interim CEO until such time as a permanent CEO has been found
* Hawley will remain a director and chairman of company
* Scorpio gold announces change in management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clean Harbors - on nov 1, co and one of its canadian units entered into a fifth amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
Nov 2 The New York Times Co reported a 95.7 fall in quarterly profit, hit by restructuring charges related to headcount reductions.