November 2, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics announces jama publication of early-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc

* Abeona therapeutics inc says eb-101 phase 1 clinical trial therapy demonstrated clinical efficacy of 67% healed wounds at 6 month post-treatment

* Abeona therapeutics inc says eb-101 was well tolerated in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa

* Abeona therapeutics announces jama publication of positive phase 1 study results for eb-101 gene therapy clinical trial for epidermolysis bullosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

