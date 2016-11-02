Nov 2 Abeona Therapeutics Inc

* Abeona therapeutics inc says eb-101 phase 1 clinical trial therapy demonstrated clinical efficacy of 67% healed wounds at 6 month post-treatment

* Abeona therapeutics inc says eb-101 was well tolerated in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa

* Abeona therapeutics announces jama publication of positive phase 1 study results for eb-101 gene therapy clinical trial for epidermolysis bullosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: