BRIEF-American Superconductor reports Q2 loss per share $0.53
* AMSC reports second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results and provides business outlook
Nov 2 Abeona Therapeutics Inc
* Abeona therapeutics inc says eb-101 phase 1 clinical trial therapy demonstrated clinical efficacy of 67% healed wounds at 6 month post-treatment
* Abeona therapeutics inc says eb-101 was well tolerated in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa
* Abeona therapeutics announces jama publication of positive phase 1 study results for eb-101 gene therapy clinical trial for epidermolysis bullosa
* Clean Harbors - on nov 1, co and one of its canadian units entered into a fifth amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
Nov 2 The New York Times Co reported a 95.7 fall in quarterly profit, hit by restructuring charges related to headcount reductions.