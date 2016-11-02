FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-New York Times Q3 adjusted EPS $0.06 from continuing operations
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-New York Times Q3 adjusted EPS $0.06 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - New York Times Co :

* New York Times Co - total circulation revenues in Q4 of 2016 are expected to increase at a rate similar to that of Q3 of 2016

* Total revenues for Q3 of 2016 decreased 1.0 percent to $363.5 million

* New York Times - total advertising revenues in Q4 of 2016 are expected to decrease at a rate similar to that of Q3 of 2016

* New York Times - operating profit decreased to $9.0 million in Q3 of 2016 from $21.9 million in same period of 2015

* New york times - paid digital-only subscriptions totaled about 1.6 million as of end of Q3, a net increase of 129,000 subscriptions compared to end of Q2

* Qtrly circulation revenue $217.1 million versus $210.7 million

* New york times co - decline in Q3 operating profit was partly driven by severance expense associated with workforce reductions

* "expect print advertising to remain challenged in Q4"

* Qtrly advertising revenue $124.9 million versus $135.5 million

* New york times co - in quarter saw exceptional gains in digital consumer business, with a net increase of 116,000 subscriptions to news products

* Operating costs and adjusted operating costs are expected to increase in mid to high-single digits in Q4 2016 compared with Q4 2015

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
