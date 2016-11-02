FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tegna Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.65 from continuing operations
November 2, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tegna Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.65 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tegna Inc :

* Tegna Inc says total qtrly operating revenue $860.3 million versus. $757.5 million last year

* Says continues to be on track to complete spin-off of cars.com in first half of 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $869.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tegna says special items in Q3 of 2016 unfavorably impacted gaap results by $0.11 per share

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.65 from continuing operations

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.54 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

