10 months ago
BRIEF-Industrial Alliance reports Q3 earnings per share c$1.40
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Industrial Alliance reports Q3 earnings per share c$1.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc

* Industrial Alliance reports outstanding third quarter results - business growth and earnings reflect strong execution on 2016 plan

* Q3 earnings per share c$1.40

* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per common share: target range of $4.20 to $4.60

* Assets under management, administration of $126.2 billion as on Sept 30,2016 versus $121.9 billion as on June 30,2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
