Nov 2 (Reuters) - Yahoo Japan Corp :

* Sizmek - will continue to offer Sizmek services in Japan until end of january 2017

* Sizmek - starting February 2017, Yahoo! Japan will provide services for Sizmek platform as sole and exclusive provider in Japan

* Press release - Sizmek announces strategic partnership with Yahoo! Japan for the Japanese market