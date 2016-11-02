FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mitra reports US$68 million new funding through a combination of a non-brokered private placement and a convertible debt facility
November 2, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mitra reports US$68 million new funding through a combination of a non-brokered private placement and a convertible debt facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mitra Energy Inc :

* Decided it will proceed with a non-brokered private placement of 132 million common shares at a price per share of C$0.40

* Also entered into a US$28 million convertible debt facility with tyrus capital event S.À R.L.

* Under terms of facility, mitra will have ability to drawdown tranches of US$5 million

* Mitra announces US$68 million new funding through a combination of a non-brokered private placement and a convertible debt facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

