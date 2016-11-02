FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-GameStop sees q3 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp

* Sees comparable store sales to range from down 9.5% to down 6.5% for fiscal 2016

* Sees comparable store sales of down 7.0% to down 6.0% in q3 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $2.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gamestop announces preliminary third quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy earnings per share $3.65 to $3.80

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.49

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $2.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

