FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Delta says consolidated PRASM for Cctober declined 6.5 pct year over year
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Delta says consolidated PRASM for Cctober declined 6.5 pct year over year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc -

* Delta air lines inc says consolidated passenger unit revenue (prasm) for month of october declined 6.5% year over year

* Delta air lines inc says consolidated passenger unit revenue (prasm) for month of october declined 6.5% year over year, in-line with expectations

* Delta air lines inc says preliminary october mainline completion factor of 99.4 percent

* Delta air lines inc says oct rpms 17.57 billion, down 0.3 percent

* Delta air lines inc - oct load factor 85.1% versus 86.9%

* Delta air lines inc says oct. Asm 20.65 billion, up 1.7%

* Delta air lines inc - oct results were pressured by supply-demand imbalance in the transatlantic and an about 2 point headwind from holiday timing

* Delta reports financial and operating performance for october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.