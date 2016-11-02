BRIEF-Delta says consolidated PRASM for Cctober declined 6.5 pct year over year

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc -

* Delta air lines inc says consolidated passenger unit revenue (prasm) for month of october declined 6.5% year over year, in-line with expectations

* Delta air lines inc says preliminary october mainline completion factor of 99.4 percent

* Delta air lines inc says oct rpms 17.57 billion, down 0.3 percent

* Delta air lines inc - oct load factor 85.1% versus 86.9%

* Delta air lines inc says oct. Asm 20.65 billion, up 1.7%

* Delta air lines inc - oct results were pressured by supply-demand imbalance in the transatlantic and an about 2 point headwind from holiday timing

* Delta air lines inc - oct results were pressured by supply-demand imbalance in the transatlantic and an about 2 point headwind from holiday timing