10 months ago
BRIEF-IGM Financial AUM of $139.9 bln at October-end, flat from September-end
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-IGM Financial AUM of $139.9 bln at October-end, flat from September-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - IGM Financial Inc :

* IGM Financial Inc announces October 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management

* Preliminary total mutual fund net new money in October of $74.5 million

* Total assets under management were $139.9 billion at October 31, 2016, compared with $139.9 billion at September 30, 2016

* Mutual fund assets under management were $133.6 billion at October 31, 2016, compared with $133.6 billion at September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

