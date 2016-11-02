BRIEF-Harsco completes successful refinancing transaction strengthens debt profile and financial flexibility

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Harsco Corp

* Harsco completes successful refinancing; transaction strengthens debt profile and financial flexibility

* Harsco Corp - new credit facility includes a $400 mln 5-year revolving credit facility and a $550 mln seven-year term loan B facility

* Harsco Corp - new credit facility will replace company's existing revolver and term loan

* Harsco Corp -Proceeds from financing are intended to be used to redeem co's existing 5.75% senior notes due 2018