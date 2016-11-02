BRIEF-Datawatch announces Q4 and full-year fiscal 2016 financial results
* Special committee of its board of directors recently concluded previously-announced review of its strategic alternatives
Nov 2 Savaria Corp
* Savaria announces results for its third quarter of 2016 and raises guidance again
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view C$31.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue C$32.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$31.1 million
* Savaria Corp- adjusts its forecast for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2016, increasing revenue to approximately $119 million
* Savaria Corp- adjusts its forecast for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2016, increasing adjusted EBITDA to a range of $19 million-$20 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view c$0.34, revenue view C$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Videogame publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc reported a 31.4 percent rise in adjusted revenue, driven by strong demand for "NBA 2K17", the latest version of its popular basketball franchise, as well as higher downloads of its games.
* Promotes Chris Greiner from chief product and operations officer to chief financial and operating officer