BRIEF-PRA health sciences Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.49

Nov 2 (Reuters) - PRA Health Sciences Inc
* Says raised guidance for 2016 service revenue to $1.568 to $1.573 billion
* Pra health sciences inc sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.30 to $1.33
* Pra health sciences inc sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.45 to $2.48
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.47, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pra health sciences, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results and updates 2016 guidance
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.64
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S