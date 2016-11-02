BRIEF-Datawatch announces Q4 and full-year fiscal 2016 financial results
* Special committee of its board of directors recently concluded previously-announced review of its strategic alternatives
Nov 2 Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc
* Press release- PacBio files ITC patent infringement complaint against Oxford Nanopore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Special committee of its board of directors recently concluded previously-announced review of its strategic alternatives
Nov 2 Videogame publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc reported a 31.4 percent rise in adjusted revenue, driven by strong demand for "NBA 2K17", the latest version of its popular basketball franchise, as well as higher downloads of its games.
* Promotes Chris Greiner from chief product and operations officer to chief financial and operating officer