BRIEF-Kratos posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.03

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc

* Kratos reports strong third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results with revenue of $165.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 loss per share $0.39

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $665 million

* Q3 revenue $165.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $700 million to $720 million

* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc - Kratos' total backlog at end of Q3 of 2016 was approximately $901 million

* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc - Kratos is also increasing full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $43 million

* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc sees full fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $52 million to $54 million

* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions - increasing its full year 2016 revenue guidance to $665 million, above its previous fiscal 2016 guidance of $659 million