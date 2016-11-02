FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Kratos posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.03
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kratos posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc

* Kratos reports strong third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results with revenue of $165.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 loss per share $0.39

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $665 million

* Q3 revenue $165.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $700 million to $720 million

* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc - Kratos' total backlog at end of Q3 of 2016 was approximately $901 million

* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc - Kratos is also increasing full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $43 million

* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc sees full fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $52 million to $54 million

* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions - increasing its full year 2016 revenue guidance to $665 million, above its previous fiscal 2016 guidance of $659 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.