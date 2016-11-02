FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Craft Brew Alliance reports Q3 earnings per share $0.03
November 2, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Craft Brew Alliance reports Q3 earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Craft Brew Alliance Inc

* Craft brew alliance inc sees fy2016, shipment decline between 3% and 5%

* Craft brew alliance inc sees for fy 2016, gross margin of 31.0% to 32.5% and expect to be at low end of range

* Craft brew alliance inc sees fy 2016, capital expenditures between $17 million and $19 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 sales $55.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $59.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
