BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.33/shr

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Health Insurance Innovations Inc

* Health Insurance Innovations, Inc reports record third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 revenue rose 79 percent to $46.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 60 to 70 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Health Insurance Innovations Inc says revised 2016 guidance upward

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $170 million to $175 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted EPS $0.85 to $0.92

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $163.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: