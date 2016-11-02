FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Hologic reports Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.33
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hologic reports Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc

* Hologic inc - for fiscal 2017, hologic expects revenues of $2.94 to $2.98 billion

* Hologic inc - for fiscal 2017, hologic expects eps of $2.12 to $2.16

* Sees q1 2017 revenues $720 million to $730 million

* Hologic inc - for q1 of fiscal 2017, hologic expects eps $0.26 to $0.27

* Sees q1 2017 eps $0.50 to $0.51

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.13, revenue view $2.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $717.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hologic announces financial results for fourth quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $726.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $721.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.