10 months ago
BRIEF-Axcelis Technologies reports Q3 earnings per share $0.07
November 2, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Axcelis Technologies reports Q3 earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Axcelis Technologies Inc

* Fourth quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $3-4 million with $0.04-0.08 earnings per diluted share

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $75.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Axcelis announces financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $65.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $67.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $65 million to $70 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
