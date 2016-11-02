BRIEF-Davita Inc says Q3 earnings per share $2.76 including items

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Davita Inc

* Total u.s. Dialysis treatments for q3 were 6,887,992, or 87,190 treatments per day, representing a per day increase of 4.2% over q3 of 2015

* Qtrly total net revenues $3.7 billion versus $3.5 billion

* Says "updating our adjusted consolidated operating income guidance for 2016 to be in the range of $1.810 billion to $1.870 billion"

* Says updating adjusted operating income guidance for kidney care for 2016 to be in the range of $1.695 billion to $1.725 billion.

* Says updating consolidated operating cash flow for 2016 to be in the range of $1.750 billion to $1.850 billion.

* Davita inc. 3Rd quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.95 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $2.76 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: