10 months ago
BRIEF-Cimarex reports Q3 loss per share $0.14 including items
November 2, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cimarex reports Q3 loss per share $0.14 including items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Cimarex Energy Co

* Q3 production of 947 mmcfe/day, slightly below company's guidance

* Full-year 2016 production estimate lowered to 960-970 mmcfe/day

* 2017 production estimated to be 1,050 - 1,100 mmcfe/day; up 11 percent year-over-year at mid-point

* Initial estimate of 2017 drilling and completion capital is $600 million; in line with 2016 levels

* Eight operated rigs currently working in core areas; nine planned by year-end

* Qtrly revenue $335.7 million versus $356.1 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Cimarex reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.14 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
