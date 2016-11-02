FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Qiagen posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.29/shr
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Qiagen posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.29/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV

* Qiagen reports results for third quarter and first nine months of 2016

* Qiagen NV qtrly adjusted EPS of $0.29

* Qtrly EPS of $0.14

* Qiagen NV qtrly net sales of $338.7 million

* Qiagen NV - Qiagen on track to achieve 6-7 pct cer sales growth for 2016 and adjusted EPS target before restructuring costs

* Qiagen NV - $250 million synthetic share repurchase set for completion in early 2017 as part of commitment to return $300 million by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
