BRIEF-Alaska Communications Q3 EPS $0.01

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc sees 2016 total wireline revenue of approximately $228 million

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc sees 2016 capital expenditures from approximately $35 million to approximately $32 million

* Alaska Communications reports solid third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $56.5 million