FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alaska Communications Q3 EPS $0.01
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alaska Communications Q3 EPS $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc sees 2016 total wireline revenue of approximately $228 million

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc sees 2016 capital expenditures from approximately $35 million to approximately $32 million

* Alaska Communications reports solid third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $56.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.