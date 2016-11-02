Nov 2 Black Knight Financial Services Inc

* Sees fy 2016 revenue and adjusted revenue growth is expected to be in range of 9% to 10%

* Black Knight Financial Services reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue $267.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $261.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.13 to $1.15 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: