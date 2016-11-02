FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wright Medical Group reports 2016 Q3 results and updates guidance
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wright Medical Group reports 2016 Q3 results and updates guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wright Medical Group Nv

* Wright Medical -maintaining existing midpoint of net sales from continuing operations for 2016 guidance but narrowing range to approximately $677 million to $683 million

* Wright Medical Group NV says increasing its full-year 2016 non-gaap adjusted ebitda from continuing operations to be in range of $43 million to $48 million

* Wright Medical Group NV says anticipates non-gaap adjusted loss per share from continuing operations for 2016 of $0.52 to $0.47

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.48, revenue view $683.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wright Medical Group NV Reports 2016 third quarter financial results and updates 2016 guidance

* Q3 loss per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $157.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

