* Special committee of its board of directors recently concluded previously-announced review of its strategic alternatives
Nov 2 Wright Medical Group Nv
* Wright Medical -maintaining existing midpoint of net sales from continuing operations for 2016 guidance but narrowing range to approximately $677 million to $683 million
* Wright Medical Group NV says increasing its full-year 2016 non-gaap adjusted ebitda from continuing operations to be in range of $43 million to $48 million
* Wright Medical Group NV says anticipates non-gaap adjusted loss per share from continuing operations for 2016 of $0.52 to $0.47
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.48, revenue view $683.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wright Medical Group NV Reports 2016 third quarter financial results and updates 2016 guidance
* Q3 loss per share $0.51 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $157.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
