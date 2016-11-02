FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding announces Q3 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Fox Factory Holding Corp

* For full fiscal year 2016, expects sales in range of $395.5 million to $401.5 million

* Sees 2016 non-gaap adjusted earnings per diluted share in range of $1.19 to $1.23.

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $396.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fox Factory Holding Corp. announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.28 to $0.32

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Sees Q4 2016 sales $104 million to $110 million

* Q3 sales $109 million versus i/b/e/s view $110.9 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales $395.5 million to $401.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

