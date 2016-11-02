FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Facebook posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $1.09
November 2, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Facebook posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $1.09

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc

* Facebook reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.09

* Facebook Inc - daily active users (DAUS) - daus were 1.18 billion on average for September 2016, an increase of 17 pct year-over-year

* Facebook Inc - monthly active users (MAUS) - MAUS were 1.79 billion as of September 30, 2016, an increase of 16 pct year-over-year.

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.82

* Facebook Inc - mobile DAUS - mobile DAUS were 1.09 billion on average for September 2016, an increase of 22 pct year-over-year

* Facebook Inc - mobile MAUS were 1.66 billion as of September 30, 2016, an increase of 20 pct year-over-year.

* Q3 total revenue $7,011 million versus $4,501 million

* Capital expenditures for Q3 of 2016 were $1.10 billion.

* Q3 advertising revenue $6,816 million versus $4,299 million

* Q3 operating margin 45 percent versus 32 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $6.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 84 pct of advertising revenue for Q3 of 2016, up from approximately 78 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

