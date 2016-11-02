BRIEF-Callon Petroleum announces third quarter 2016 results

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co
* Qtrly net daily production of 16,598 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d"), an increase of 23% compared to Q2 of 2016
* Callon Petroleum Co says raised 2016 full year production guidance to a range of 15,250 - 15,550 boe/d
* Callon petroleum co says reaffirmed operational capital guidance for 2016 of $140 million
* Callon Petroleum - currently anticipate adding a third horizontal drilling rig in early 2017 and are preparing for a fourth rig in second half of 2017
* Callon Petroleum Co- forecast new drilling program would deliver approximately 30,000 boe/d of annual average production in 2018
* Callon Petroleum Company announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S