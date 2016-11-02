FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Callon Petroleum announces third quarter 2016 results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:06 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Callon Petroleum announces third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co

* Qtrly net daily production of 16,598 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d"), an increase of 23% compared to Q2 of 2016

* Callon Petroleum Co says raised 2016 full year production guidance to a range of 15,250 - 15,550 boe/d

* Callon petroleum co says reaffirmed operational capital guidance for 2016 of $140 million

* Callon Petroleum - currently anticipate adding a third horizontal drilling rig in early 2017 and are preparing for a fourth rig in second half of 2017

* Callon Petroleum Co- forecast new drilling program would deliver approximately 30,000 boe/d of annual average production in 2018

* Callon Petroleum Company announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.