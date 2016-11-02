FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Bruker reports third quarter 2016 financial results
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:06 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bruker reports third quarter 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bruker Corp

* Bruker Corp says now expects to increase its 2016 non-gaap operating margin by 100 basis points or more year-over-year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bruker Corp- have started two additional factory consolidations, which are expected to be substantially completed by mid-2017

* Bruker Corp sees for fy 2016, non-gaap eps between $1.07 and $1.11

* Bruker reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.07 to $1.11

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 revenue $393.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $394.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue down about 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
