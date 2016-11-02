BRIEF-GoDaddy reports continued strong growth in third quarter

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Godaddy Inc

* GoDaddy Inc - qtrly total bookings of $534.3 million, up 12.3% year over year, or 13.1% on a constant currency basis.

* GoDaddy Inc - for full year 2016, godaddy expects unlevered free cash flow of about $350 million

* Q4 revenue view $485.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GoDaddy reports continued strong growth in third quarter

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $483 million to $487 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.845 billion to $1.849 billion

* Q3 revenue $472.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $470.1 million