10 months ago
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 8:46 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Rexnord Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rexnord Corp -

* For Q3, we expect our net sales to be in a range of $453-463 million

* Relative to H1 fiscal 2017, GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS in second half will be impacted by a higher average effective tax rate

* Rexnord reports Q2 FY2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $491 million versus I/B/E/S view $495.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 to $0.26

* Lowers FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.32 to $1.38

* Lowers fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share view to $0.75 to $0.81

* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 to $0.15

* Sees Q3 sales $453 million to $463 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
