10 months ago
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Datawatch announces Q4 and full-year fiscal 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Datawatch Corp

* Special committee of its board of directors recently concluded previously-announced review of its strategic alternatives

* Datawatch Corp - Special committee recommended to full board to execute on an updated and enhanced strategic plan for fiscal 2017 as an independent co

* Datawatch announces fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.16

* Q4 revenue rose 7 percent to $8.6 million

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

