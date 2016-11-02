BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc -
* Sees Q4 revenue $207 million - $212 million
* Sees Q4 adjusted EPS $0.22 - $0.24
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $818 million - $823 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $209.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $808.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cross country healthcare announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 revenue $215 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.1 million
* Q3 revenue $215 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S