10 months ago
BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Q3 earnings per share $0.22
November 2, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc -

* Sees Q4 revenue $207 million - $212 million

* Sees Q4 adjusted EPS $0.22 - $0.24

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $818 million - $823 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $209.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $808.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cross country healthcare announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $215 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

