10 months ago
BRIEF-Jones Energy announces Q3 financial and operating results and increases 2016 guidance
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Jones Energy announces Q3 financial and operating results and increases 2016 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.26

* Qtrly total operating revenues $33.4 million versus $47.2 million

* Jones Energy Inc - Increasing full year 2016 production guidance to 18.6 - 19.4 MBoe/d

* Jones Energy Inc - Increasing full year 2016 capital guidance to $110 million

* Jones Energy Inc - Average daily net production for q3 of 2016 of 18.6 MBoe/d, above top end of guidance

* Jones Energy Inc sees FY 2016 total capital expenditures excluding acquisitions of about $110.0 million

* Jones Energy, Inc. announces 2016 third quarter financial and operating results and increases 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
