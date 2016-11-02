FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Avis Budget Group reports third quarter results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Avis Budget Group reports third quarter results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc

* Avis Budget Group reports third quarter results

* Avis Budget -estimates that its 2016 adjusted ebitda and adjusted earnings per share will be at approximately lower end of its prior projection

* Avis Budget Group Inc says total company per-unit fleet costs are expected to be approximately $285 per month in 2016, compared to $277 in 2015

* Sees full-year 2016 revenue will increase 3 pct, to approximately $8.75 billion

* Avis Budget Group sees in co's americas segment,rental days expected to increase approximately 2 pct, and pricing is expected to be roughly unchanged

* Avis Budget-sees in international segment, revenue expected to grow about 6 pct, including 1 pct negative impact from currency exchange rates for fy 2016

* Sees total company per-unit fleet costs are expected to be approximately $285 per month in 2016

* Avis Budget Group sees adjusted ebitda is expected to be at approximately low end of previously estimated range of $850 million to $900 million for fy 2016

* Avis Budget Group reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.47

* Q3 earnings per share $2.28

* Q3 revenue $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.65 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $2.93

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.