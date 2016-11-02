FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Whole Foods Market announces changes to leadership; appoints John Mackey CEO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Whole Foods Market announces changes to leadership; appoints John Mackey CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc

* Whole Foods - Walter Robb will remain on company's board and continue to serve as chairman for both whole kids foundation and whole cities foundation

* Whole Foods Market Inc - Robb will officially transition his co-ceo responsibilities on december 31, 2016

* Whole Foods Market Inc - co-founder John Mackey to serve as sole chief executive officer

* Whole Foods Market Inc - chief financial officer Glenda Flanagan will retire

* Whole Foods Market Inc - Mary Ellen coe, vice president of sales and product operations for google, has joined whole foods market board

* Whole Foods Market announces changes to leadership; eliminates co-ceo structure; appoints John Mackey CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.