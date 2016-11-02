BRIEF-Whole Foods Market announces changes to leadership; appoints John Mackey CEO

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc

* Whole Foods - Walter Robb will remain on company's board and continue to serve as chairman for both whole kids foundation and whole cities foundation

* Whole Foods Market Inc - Robb will officially transition his co-ceo responsibilities on december 31, 2016

* Whole Foods Market Inc - co-founder John Mackey to serve as sole chief executive officer

* Whole Foods Market Inc - chief financial officer Glenda Flanagan will retire

* Whole Foods Market Inc - Mary Ellen coe, vice president of sales and product operations for google, has joined whole foods market board

* Whole Foods Market announces changes to leadership; eliminates co-ceo structure; appoints John Mackey CEO